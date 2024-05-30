This is the biggest Disneyland ticket sale EVER with Get Away Today.

You can experience Disneyland at two of the most popular travel times of the year, during Pixar Fest over the summer and for Halloween time — at the biggest ticket sale ever!

Jennifer Dunyon, COO of Get Away Today, joined us in studio to tell us about this special offer.

Save up to $221 per ticket on 3-day tickets for travel June 10 - September 26, 2024 with Get Away Today's special tickets.

You can upgrade to Park Hoppers, add Genie+ and do a weekend ticket for more flexibility.

Jennifer says you can save the most when you combine their ticket sale with their 3rd or 4th night free hotel specials. She says most families will easily save more than $1,000!

She says, "We haven't seen ticket prices this low in years, and don't expect to again. In so many cases, the entire package is the cost of what just the tickets would be if you're going outside of the ticket special."

Get Away Today is your best friend for your vacation. With easy online booking, travel expert support, flexible change and cancellation policies, and a Best Price, Best Service Guarantee, they make vacations easy and stress-free.

Call 855-GET-AWAY or visit getawaytoday.com to lock in your dates now.