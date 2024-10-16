This is the key to a perfect cheesecake

Do you know the key to a perfect cheesecake? Baking blogger Mrs. Madi does and she's sharing her secrets and her recipe.

Madison Reid joined us with "The Chemistry of Pumpkin Cheesecake". She says the key lies in the water bath technique, which prevents cracks by maintaining a consistent, gentle heat around the cake.

She says to line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper and spray with on-stick spray. Wrap the outside bottom of the pan with aluminum foil to prevent water from seeping in during the bath.

Madi also uses Biscoff cookies instead of graham crackers for the crust.

And using room temperature ingredients helps the batter mix evenly and smoothly.

You can see her full recipehere, and for other tips and tricks visit mrsmadi.com.