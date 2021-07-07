This is the longest running LGBTQ film festival in the Mountain West!

Damn These Heels celebrates LGBTQ art, stories, ideas and community.

Now in its 18th year, it's the longest running LGBTQ film festival in the Mountain West.

Mariah Mellus joined us to tell us about this year's film lineup.

The Opening Night film is 'My Name is Pauli Murray' that debuted at Sundance in 2021. The film will be preceded by a drag show featuring local performers.

Damn These Heels will also present the World Premiere screenings of 'The Letter' and 'True Mother'. And, there will be a special sneak preview of 'Sediments' as well.

In total there will be 25 feature films, 25 short films from other countries and five films with special premiere statuses, meaning they will screen in Utah before the rest of the world or in some cases in North America for the first time.

Audiences can join for two outdoor screenings, six in theater screenings at the Rose Wagner and a wide variety of streaming options to watch from hom.

For tickets please visit damntheseheels.org.