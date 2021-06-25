This is the most loyal dog you'll ever find - he'll be by your side for life

Our Pet of the Week is Benji, a 5 1/2 year old poodle.

He can be a little shy at first, but when he warms up he's a sweetheart.

Benji is the most loyal dog in the world, he'll be by your side for life once he gets adjusted to you.

Just like people, Benji has a past and he was abused in his past. So, he needs someone who will be patient with him.

He loves to play with balls and pay in the water.

Benji needs a home that will protect him and keep him safe. He's good with other dogs and cats and is non-shedding and hypoallergenic.

He's in great health and weighs about 20-25 pounds.

If you're interested, please visit hearts4paws.org.