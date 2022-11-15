This is the perfect recipe to enjoy your holiday turkey after the feasting!

Watch Now
Leftover Turkey & Rigatoni with Creamy Tomato Sauce
This is the perfect way to enjoy your holiday turkey after the feasting!
Posted at 2:23 PM, Nov 15, 2022
You know there will be leftovers after the Thanksgiving meal.

So, we invited Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie on the show to share one of her favorite recipes: Leftover Turkey & Rigatoni with Creamy Tomato Sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 (24 ounce) jar Barilla Marinara Sauce
  • 1 (16 ounce) package Rigatoni Pasta
  • 1 cup Ricotta Cheese
  • 1 cup yellow onion, medium diced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cups leftover turkey, light or dark meat, large diced
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 3 tablespoon fresh basil, thinly sliced
  • additional Ricotta Cheese and fresh basil to garnish

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium high heat, add oil and heat to almost the smoke point.

Add onions and saute for 2-3 minutes; stirring.

Add turkey and cook 2-3 minutes; warming and lightly browned.

Add water, stirring and scraping up bits of flavor from off the bottom of the pan.

Add Barilla Marinara Sauce; stir reduce heat to medium low.

Once sauce is warmed through (approx 3 minutes) add ricotta cheese, turn off heat, and gently stir.

Allow ricotta to gently melt into sauce, add sliced basil; stirring once more to incorporate.

Serve over prepared pasta.

Garnish with dollop of Ricotta Cheese and fresh basil leaves, if desired.

Enjoy your Leftover Turkey & Rigatoni with Creamy Tomato Sauce Recipe!

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

