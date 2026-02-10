This Is the Place has more than a dozen unique spaces and an entire Heritage Village to host your next event.

Events can be as small as a handful of people or as large as hundreds to thousands of guests.

Many venues overlook the Heritage Village, the monument, and the Salt Lake Valley, creating an incredible backdrop.

Weddings are one of the most popular ways guests use the venues at This Is the Place. They host weddings of any size and any style.

If you're having a large wedding, The Garden Place can accommodate hundreds of guests with indoor and outdoor space.

The Pioneer Center offers stunning valley and monument views, built-in screens and technology for photos and videos.

The Plaza is located just outside the Pioneer Center, with beautiful Salt Lake Valley views and is an ideal location for summer and early fall events.

Historic pioneer homes are perfect for smaller guest counts and more personal celebrations and they are full of charm and character.

All of the venues are used year-round for all kinds of events including:



Corporate events and retreats Family and high school reunions Birthday parties Celebrations of life Small group meetings

Your events will always be memorable at This Is the Place. You can serve hot, fresh donuts and hot chocolate from Brigham's Donut Shop.

There are many team-building activities throughout the Heritage Village and guests always enjoy guided trail rides throughout the village.

These experiences are perfect for breaking up meetings and creating real team connections.

Caley's Catering works with This Is the Place Heritage Park providing food, desserts, drinks, décor, lighting, layout, and overall design for everything from weddings to corporate events, family reunions and all kinds of celebrations.

This year will be a fun one at This Is the Place. It all starts at the beginning of April when the summer season kicks off.

One of the guest favorites is Baby Animal Celebration - it's the perfect way to welcome spring, and people absolutely love getting up close with the baby animals.

This is also a great time to grab an Annual Pass because it lets you visit the Heritage Village 360 days a year, so families can come back again and again.

Plus, Annual Pass holders get into our bonus event days throughout the year, which is always a nice perk.

And for dates, tickets, and everything coming up, just check out their website, thisistheplace.org or follow them on Instagram @thisistheplaceheritagepark.