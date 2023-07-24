Watch Now
The Place

Actions

This is the Place Heritage Park: Brigham's Donuts

Your visit to This is the Place Heritage Park isn't complete without Brigham's Donuts
Brigham's Donuts are made with a secret ingredient that make them taste different and better than anywhere else.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 16:11:07-04

Your visit to This is the Place Heritage Park wouldn't be complete until you've gotten a tasty treat at Brigham's Donuts.

The donuts are made right in front of you and are made with a secret ingredient often used by the pioneers. It gives the donuts a taste you can't find anywhere else.

Diamond Jim wouldn't "spill the beans", but he did let it slip that the secret ingredient is a spice from Europe.

At Brigham's Donut shop you can also get ice cream and Dole Whip.

And if you're hungry for lunch, just make a stop at Huntsman Hotel, the best eatery on this side of the Mississippi, according to Diamond Jim.

He especially recommends the chili which comes from a recipe straight from Mexico.

You can also visit ZCMI, a general store inside the village. It is filled with old-time candy, treasured children's gifts and old-fashioned toys.

You can learn more at thisistheplace.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere