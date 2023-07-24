This is the Place Heritage Park: Brigham's Donuts

Your visit to This is the Place Heritage Park wouldn't be complete until you've gotten a tasty treat at Brigham's Donuts.

The donuts are made right in front of you and are made with a secret ingredient often used by the pioneers. It gives the donuts a taste you can't find anywhere else.

Diamond Jim wouldn't "spill the beans", but he did let it slip that the secret ingredient is a spice from Europe.

At Brigham's Donut shop you can also get ice cream and Dole Whip.

And if you're hungry for lunch, just make a stop at Huntsman Hotel, the best eatery on this side of the Mississippi, according to Diamond Jim.

He especially recommends the chili which comes from a recipe straight from Mexico.

You can also visit ZCMI, a general store inside the village. It is filled with old-time candy, treasured children's gifts and old-fashioned toys.

You can learn more at thisistheplace.org.