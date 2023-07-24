This is the Place Heritage Park: Gardiner Cabin

Take a step back in time and learn what daily life was like for the pioneers when they first settled in Utah.

Gardiner Cabin at This is the Place Heritage Park is one of the original cabins on site. It was originally in Pleasant Grove and then relocated to the village.

The Gardiner Family raised nine children here, six boys and three girls.

Diamond Jim explained that the men would go out in the fields early in the morning and take care of the animals and the crops.

The women would get breakfast ready and then the men would come in and eat and head back outside.

The women would then do daily chores like laundry and more cooking.

That was the life from sun up to sun down, explains Diamond Jim.

The kids had chores as well, including emptying the chamber pots.

You can learn more at thisistheplace.org.