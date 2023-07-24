This is the Place Heritage Park: Hand Cart Treks

One of the most popular experiences at This is the Place Heritage Park is the Hand Cart Treks, where you can push and pull a pioneer-era hand cart.

The modern-day treks aren't anything like the 1,100 mile journey the pioneers made, but it will teach kids about teamwork and friendship.

Diamond Jim explained that there were 10 different hand cart parties that made their way to Utah. That's about 2,000 people.

Compare that to the tens of thousands that came on wagon trains.

Diamond Jim says the poorest of the poor came in the hand carts, and they were the ones that made the biggest sacrifices to get here.

You can learn more at thisistheplace.org.