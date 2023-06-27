This is the Place Heritage Park is The Place for Weddings!

With 11 venues on site, there's something for everyone looking for a place for their next gathering of any size at This is the Place Heritage Park.

Jenny talked with Lucy Fuhriman, Events Manager at This is the Place, who says for weddings, they offer everything from rustic and elegant to intimate and outdoorsy.

The venues include The Pioneer Event Center, the historic Pine Valley Chapel, the gorgeous Kimball Home or several other buildings.

With so many choices, Lucy says there's something to fit every budget and her staff will help you every step of the way.

For more information call 801.924.7507 or visit thisistheplace.org.