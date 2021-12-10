Watch
This is the place to find a gift for the art lover in your life

Trolley Art &amp; Antique in Trolley Square is the place to find the perfect gift for an art lover in your life.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Dec 10, 2021
Trolley Art & Antique is the place to find something unique for the art lover in your life.

When you walk into the store in Trolley Square it's calming because you're surrounded by beautiful nature scenes.

Co-owner Kathy Wilson says almost everything in the gallery is Utah art.

In addition to original paintings, you'll also find a good selection of prints as well as home decorations, jewelry and greeting cards.

Gifts start at $5 and go up into the $1000's of dollars.

Visit trolleysquare.com/trolley-art-antique for more information.

