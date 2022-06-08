This is the toy hauler that will keep up with your "Action Camping" lifestyle

Get out there and explore in style with this XLR Micro Boost toy hauler!

With the flip-up sofas and free-standing table, you'll have a comfortable place to enjoy a hearty meal that has been prepared on the three-burner cooktop, and the residential sink will make it easy to clean up after dinner.

You will also be able to rest easily each night with the queen-size bed that has been included in the front private bedroom.

If you want to do it all, then you'll want the Forest River XLR Micro Boost toy hauler by your side!

Whether it's a weekend of camping, a trip to a soccer tournament, an off-grid excursion, or a lakeside getaway, the XLR Micro Boost will make it a worthwhile journey.

The heated underbelly, enclosed holding tanks, seamless PVC roof system, marine-grade exterior speakers, and insulated storage doors are just a few of the features that make these units perfect for the "Action Camping" lifestyle.

You can haul your favorite toys with confidence by using the 5,000-LB D-rings to secure them during travel, and the oil-and-gas-resistant residential linoleum is going to make it easy to keep the garage clean.

