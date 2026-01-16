This is the ultimate hands-on car-shopping experience

The Utah International Auto Expo is going on through Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Mountain America Expo Center.

It's the ultimate hands-on car-shopping experience with vehicles from more than 30 brands under one roof!

The show features the hottest new cars, pre-production vehicles, exotics, off-road vehicles and more.

There's everything from hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs and traditional gas engines for what best suits your lifestyle.

Children can enjoy the iHeartRadio Kid Zone, featuring a LEGO play area, and kis LEGO car racing track.

There are also driving simulators and photo ops for children of all ages.

Other special features include:

Subaru Loves Pets – Visit the Subaru display to meet adoptable dogs from Second Chance for Homeless Pets looking for forever homes.

Over-the-top high end luxury vehicles from Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Lotus.

ATLAS ATV – a Ukrainian-built, all-terrain amphibious vehicle with giant wheels, capable of transporting 12 people across land and water

Northern Utah Mustang Owners Association – A gathering of customized Mustangs spanning the decades will wow attendees.

Utah 4-Wheel Drive Association – A collection of tricked out four-wheeled vehicles.

Automotive Addiction Museum Collection – From meticulously restored classics to futuristic exotics from the museum will be on display.

The Utah International Auto Expo runs Friday, January 16, 2026 until 8pm and Saturday, January 17 through Monday, January 19 from 10am to 8pm.

You can learn more at autoshowutah.com.