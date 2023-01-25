This is Utah's Newest Boutique Adventure Hotel & Fine Dining Restaurant

The Radcliffe Moab is Utah's newest adventure boutique hotel with an independent spirit.

It is located in the heart of Moab and just five minutes from spectacular Arches National Park.

The 38 room bespoke hotel is the first of its kind, designed to accommodate families, outdoor adventure travelers, hikers, & biking enthusiasts, visiting Arches, Canyonlands National Park, and other area attractions.

Il Posto Rosso, located inside the Radcliffe Moab, features regionally inspired, new American, farm to fork cuisine using only the freshest ingredients that are locally sourced from independent, small farms and producers.

Executive Chef Shon Foster and Chef d’ Cuisine Troy Szczotka joind us in our kitchen to demonstrate how they prepare the restaurant's popular dish, Mushroom Pappardelle.

The dish features freshly made pasta with fresh mushrooms sourced directly from nearby farms.

The dinner menu features house-made pastas, sauces, farm fresh vegetables, and exceptional free range, grass fed proteins procured directly from Radcliffe Hotel owner Rob Radcliffe's Idaho ranch, Sky Farms.

The restaurant also features an array of seasonal, handcrafted signature cocktails using only Utah spirits, plus a robust beer and wine list.

Il Posto Rosto offers a full breakfast menu as well. Hotel guests can also enjoy complimentary house baked pastries and fresh brewed coffee in the morning – perfect before a day on the trails.,

For Fox 13, The PLACE viewers, the Radcliffe Moab Hotel is offering a special 15% discount.

Visit Radcliffemoab.com, and enter the rate access code INF to reserve your future Moab stay good to enjoy in 2023, must be booked by April 1, 2023. Black out applies.**