This isn't your average quiet old gallery stroll... it's a lively event!

Local painter, illustrator, rug artist, actress, writer and children's entertainer Brenda Hattingh Peatross is having a joint art show with fellow painter and scultptor Dimjitria Van Leeuwen.

Hattingh Peatross is a self-taught artist who specializes in acrylic painting and rug making. She started over a decade ago, painting pet and human portraits, which she continues to do.

However, since then she has added abstract expressionism and artistic rug making to her repertoire.

Currently, her focus is on painting images from her travels around the world.

Van Leeuwen is best known for papier-mâché masks which blend cultural influences mindfully, depicting archetypal or totemic creatures, and landscape paintings which often include rich surface effects, luminosity and color.

She often integrates transient color into single images, or “snapshots,” for example, capturing the shifting hues of sunlight playing over surfaces, the cyclical nature of blossoming and decay, or the daily and seasonal shifts in weather

"Mutable Earth: An Art Show" will feature both original works and prints of those works.

But, this won't be your average quiet old gallery stroll. The artists are inviting you to enjoy the pieces,m have some hors d'oeuvres and hang out.

Beer, hard seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The show takes place on Sunday, Marcy 8 from 4-8pm at the UAA Alliance Theater in Trolley Square.

