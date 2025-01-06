This jewelry collection helps people cherish memories of loved ones who have passed

"Ounce of Soul" is a locally-owned and female-owned jewelry company that helps people cherish memories of loved ones who have passed.

Natasha Youngberg started it after her father passed away a couple of years ago and she learned about the theory of "God Particle".

She explains, "This is the theory that when someone dies they lose exactly one ounce of weight after they die. In this concept they consider the ounce to be the weight of someone's soul. One night I woke up in the middle of the night knowing that my dad inspired me to bring this concept to life. I have created a jewelry brand named, Ounce of Soul."

Natasha designs a lot of the pieces herself, and every piece is made by survivors of sex trafficking.

"Ounce of Soul" is now available for wholesale. Please email ounceofsoul@gmail.com or go to the direct link in Faire: faire.com/direct/ounceofsoul.