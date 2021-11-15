This job has a positive impact on people's lives, unlike any other job you will have

RISE Services is a non-profit, human-services organization that supports people with developmental challenges.

They help their members learn life skills like cooking, house cleaning and care, job skills, and they can participate in creative art and music activities.

Learning is catered to each member and their learning level and ability.

They also offer various programs like foster care, supported living, day & after-school programs, summer programs, and employment services.

If you're looking for a fulfilling job, where you have the opportunity to make a positive impact on people's lives, RISE may be fore you. It's a challenging and rewarding job that offers flexible schedules. It really is unlike any other job you will have.

There are jobs available right now throughout Utah, from Logan to St. George. And, there are some hiring bonuses available.

For more information, or to apply go to riseservicesinc.org