This Kids Fun Run and Finish Line Festival in Ogden are FREE

If you're looking for a fun family-friendly and FREE event, look no further than Ogden on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The GOAL Foundation is inviting the community to join the Autolive Finish Line Festival fun and free Granite Kids K during the 22nd Annual America First Ogden Marathon.

The Granite Kids K is a FREE fun run (under 1 mile) that starts at 12:30pm during the festival.

Come early and bring the whole family to enjoy free activities before the Granite Kids K kicks off from the Ogden Amphitheater and finishes at the same amazing America First Ogden Marathon finish line as all our athletes!

Kids will receive a free superhero cape and sunglasses. There will also be a free photo booth, face painting, climbing wall, scavenger hunts, crafts and STEM activities as well as live music, vendors, food trucks and more!

Roughly 6,000 people will be running the marathon, and up to 15,000 people are expected to attend the festival!

To participate or learn more visit getoutandlive.org or ogdenmarathon.com.

