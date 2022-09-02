Watch Now
This Labor Day Weekend there's comedy and romance At The Movies

At the Movies
It's going to be hot this weekend, a great time to escape to a cool Megaplex Theatre.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Sep 02, 2022
Back in theaters... the mockumentary "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as leaders of a southern Baptist megachurch trying to come back from a scandal.

Also streaming, Prime Video has prequel series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" set thousands of years before "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" books.

Netflix adds "Love in the Villa" about a woman in Italy after a break-up who finds she has to share her stay with the man who double-booked her villa.

In theaters only, "Gigi and Nate", inspired by a true story with Charlie Rowe, Marsha Gay Harden and Jim Belushi. It's about a young man left a quadriplegic and the unlikely service animal who helps him.

Spidey swings back to the big screen with a re-release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" featuring eleven minutes of new footage.

This Labor Day Weekend also enjoy a double or even triple feature with National Cinema Day Saturday. Movie tickets will be just $3 theaters nationwide on more than 30,000 screens.

