This Labor Day Weekend there's comedy and romance At The Movies

Back in theaters... the mockumentary "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul" starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as leaders of a southern Baptist megachurch trying to come back from a scandal.

Also streaming, Prime Video has prequel series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" set thousands of years before "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" books.

Netflix adds "Love in the Villa" about a woman in Italy after a break-up who finds she has to share her stay with the man who double-booked her villa.

In theaters only, "Gigi and Nate", inspired by a true story with Charlie Rowe, Marsha Gay Harden and Jim Belushi. It's about a young man left a quadriplegic and the unlikely service animal who helps him.

Spidey swings back to the big screen with a re-release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" featuring eleven minutes of new footage.

This Labor Day Weekend also enjoy a double or even triple feature with National Cinema Day Saturday. Movie tickets will be just $3 theaters nationwide on more than 30,000 screens.