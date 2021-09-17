This labradoodle is only a year old and full of love!

Meet our Pet of the Week - Riley! He's about a year old and full of love.

Riley came from a home that wasn't able to put in the time to train him, so he gets a little excited.

His foster mom has helped him to be calmer and not jump on people. She says he's doing great!

Riley would love to go to a home with another dog because he loves to play and having a friend would help him be more confident.

It would also help to have a human who will reinforce his training!

Riley is great with kids and other dogs. He's house trained, crate trained, neutered, up-to-date on all vaccinations and chipped!

If you're interested in meeting Riley please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org