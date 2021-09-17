Watch
The Place

Actions

This labradoodle is only a year old and full of love!

items.[0].videoTitle
Labradoodles are popular dogs right now and Riley is waiting for his forever home.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 15:55:36-04

Meet our Pet of the Week - Riley! He's about a year old and full of love.

Riley came from a home that wasn't able to put in the time to train him, so he gets a little excited.

His foster mom has helped him to be calmer and not jump on people. She says he's doing great!

Riley would love to go to a home with another dog because he loves to play and having a friend would help him be more confident.

It would also help to have a human who will reinforce his training!

Riley is great with kids and other dogs. He's house trained, crate trained, neutered, up-to-date on all vaccinations and chipped!

If you're interested in meeting Riley please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere