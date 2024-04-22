This little book will help you be happier!

Nathan Glad has had a difficult life. He has broken more than a thousand bones and endures incredible pain. And, he's had emotional pain due to peers teasing him for being different.

He has lots of bad days. But, he doesn't.

His attitude is optimistic, even in the face of challenges many people can't even relate to.

So, he decided to write a book based on his favorite saying "Today is the Best Day Ever".

And, even as he wrote the book, his father was killed in a tragic accident. Even that didn't stop him.

"Today is the Best Day Ever" is out on April 23, 2024, and Nathan couldn't be happier.

Nathan got to work with #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Richard Paul Evans on the book, and Evans calls it "nothing short of miraculous".

Richard told us that he learned a lot from the book and says, "And, in ordering this fun, profound book, we are not only helping Nathan create a future for himself, but also helping him reach his crazy dream of making the world a happier place."

You can by the book at richardpaulevans.com/collections/best-day-ever.