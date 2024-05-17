Watch Now
This little dog is the ultimate low-maintenance girl

Let's Find Nana a Home!
Nana is a super sweet low-maintenance gal.
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 15:56:59-04

If you're looking for a low-maintenance dog that doesn't need a ton of training, look no further than Nana.

She's and eight-to-10-year-old chihuahua that's only about six pounds.

She loves to cuddle and isn't a barker, is house trained, can use a dog door, goes to her kennel and gets along with other dogs, cats and kids too.

Even though Nana is quiet and calm, she also loves to be active and go for walks.

Nana is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations and is chipped, plus she just had a dental.

Her adoption fee is $400, and if you're interested, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

