This little girl will "Reign" supreme in your home!

Meet Reign, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week!

She is a poodle mix, and was brought to the shelter as a stray.

After a good bath and hairdo, she's all ready to meet her forever family.

Reign is super sweet and loves to be active. She's good on a leash and loves to have doggie and human friends.

You can visit hearts4paws.org to meet her.

Or head to Petsmart at 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 1-4pm for an adoption fair.

If she's still available Reign will be there, and so will a bunch of other adoptable dogs too.