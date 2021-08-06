Watch
This "little orphan Annie" is hoping to find her "Daddy or Mommy Warbucks"

Meet Annie, our Pet of the Week.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 06, 2021
She's a eight-year-old chihuahua and only weighs about eight pounds.

She would love a home who likes to take a lot of walks, and likes to cuddle.

Annie loves to be around her person and relishes in lots of attention.

Her favorite spot to curl up in is a comfy laundry basket.

She's a little shy at first, but warms up and is very sweet.

Annie is chipped, house trained, spayed and current on all her vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $200.

If you'd like more information please visit hearts4paws.org.

