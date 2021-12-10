Watch
This little orphan Gizmo needs to find a new home with people who love him

Gizmo became an orphan when his owner died, now he's hoping to find a new family to love him.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Dec 10, 2021
Our Pet of the Week is Gizmo, a long hair chihuahua who is about six to eight years old.

He'd been living in a nice home with another dog, when his owner passed away.

Now he's hoping to find new humans (and preferably a new dog) to love him.

Gizmo is great with other dogs, cats and kids of all ages.

He is kennel trained and does also know how to use a doggie door.

Gizmo just had a dental and is neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $350.

If you'd like to adopt Gizmo, please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event on Saturday, December 11 from 1 to 4 pm at PetSmart, 3191 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City.

There will be adoptable dogs and puppies.

