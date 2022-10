Shar Baldwin and her husband started FurReal Tasty Treats to give people a healthy option to give their best friends.

The dog treats are made with limited ingredients and they're affordable! The treats are made without gluten, soy, corn, or wheat.

FurReal Tasty Treats has a full line of fall treats for your fur babies... and they're soft so any dog will enjoy them.

You can learn more or order yours today at Furrealtastytreats2.com and you can enter into a giveaway on their Instagram page.