This local farm grows microgreens that are packed with nutrients.

Mico's Micro Farm grows USDA-certified microgreens that are packed with nutrients.

In fact owners and co-founders Halie and Ricardo Camacho, say they have up to 40 times the nutrients of mature greens.

This means that just a small handful of microgreens can deliver the nutrients of a full plate of veggies.

The farm is local and sustainable and the microgreens receive pristine, purified water, free from chlorine, heavy metals or contaminants.

The Camachos says this complex water purification system ensures that nothing but the purest hydration reaches the plants.

Since the plants are grown in small batches, the microgreens are harvested at peak freshness.

They don't sit in storage for days or weeks, instead they go from farm to table in a matter of hours.

The farm uses no synthetic fertilizers, no GMO seeds - just reel food.

And, they feed the leftover plant matter to local livestock and regenerate the soil, so nothing goes to waste.

The freeze-dried microgreens retail 97 percent of their nutrients and last for year. So, a spoonful is like eating a full serving of fresh greens, making them perfect for busy families, travelers, and health-conscious people.

For more information, please visit: micosmicrofarm.com.