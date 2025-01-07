This locally-made kombucha is being brewed for a very special reason.

HK Brewing Collective is a woman-owned and women-led brewing company in Salt Lake City.

Their flagship product is Han's Kombucha which recently won best kombucha in Utah for the third year in a row.

Han's is non-alcoholic, bubbly, probiotic-rich drink made from gently fermenting sweetened tea.

They do seasonal releases in addition to the standard, year-round flavors.

In the fall of 2023, they created Parker Power. It's named after a 3-year-old girl who was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer and has been going through intensive treatment at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

With every ounce of Parker Power sold from now through March, 2025, a portion of all profits will be donated to Huntsman Cancer Institute, in Parker's name.

The donation money is being split between childhood cancer research and also support for the families going through it.

You can pick up Han's Kombucha at retailers like Liberty Heights Fresh, all Harmon's Neighborhood Grocers and also straight from the source at HK Brewing Collective located at 370 W. Aspen Avenue.

You can learn more at hkbrewing.com.