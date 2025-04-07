This locally-made peanut butter is so good it made a grown man cry!

Amber and Todd Huber got their business, Must Be Nuts, started at Utah farmers markets in summer of 2024.

They went viral in September of the same year when one of their customers literally cried after trying the peanut butter.

That single TikTok video helped launch their online sales and they've embraced the power of social media to grow and connect with customers all over the country.

Must Be Nuts make everything in small batches, five jars at a time, and every jar is made by hand with love and care - no mass production here!

They also don't keep large inventories, everything is made fresh.

Must Be Nuts offers limited seasonal flavors as well like Peep-Show Swirl for Easter! It's also a perfect gift for holidays, birthdays or just because!

This peanut butter isn't just for sandwiches, it's dessert in a jar. Spoon it straight, drizzle it over ice cream, or bake with it.

You can find more information and order at mustbenuts.com.