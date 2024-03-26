This locally-produced movie received a 10-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

"Riddle of Fire" is a feature film that premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2023 to a 10-minute standing ovation!

It's now open theatrically nationwide, including here in Salt Lake City.

"Riddle of Fire's" lead producer, Sohrab Mirmont, joined us to tell us what makes this film so unique.

He says it was shot locally in Park City, Kamas, and the Uinta Mountains using a (mostly) all Utah crew and cast.

It was shot entirely on celluloid (16mm Kodak film) and there is a 35mm film print that is currently touring the United States.

Some major publications have called it "the next Goonies" and the must-see movie of the year.

The plot centers on three mischievous rascals who embark on a woodland odyssey to battle a witch, outwit a huntsman, befriend a fairy and become best friends forever.

Riddle of Fire is 113 minutes long and you can learn more at mirmont.com.