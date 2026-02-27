This March, Bambara is launching a limited-edition Women's History Month menu featuring designed by the restaurant's all-female leadership team.

From the Executive Chef to the Sous Chefs, the kitchen is driven by a collaborative, powerhouse group of women who bring diverse perspectives, immense skill, and a unique creative energy to the line every single night.

Each dish on the Women's History Month menu is a tribute to the women who inspired Bambara's chefs to pick up a knife in the first place — from grandmothers' secret recipes to female culinary icons who broke the glass ceiling.

Bambara specializes in "Refined American" cuisine with deep, bold flavors.

You can learn more at bambara-slc.com.

