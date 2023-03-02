This marks Ballet West's 60th season

2023-2024 marks Ballet West's 60th season!

Artistic Director Adam Sklute joined us with a look at what they have planned.

He says they will be performing audience favorites, classics and new ballets.

The season opens with Ben Stevenson's Dracula from October 20-28, 2023, which is just in time for Halloween!

Following that is Firebird, a triple-bill of three works that honor the scope and vision of founder William Christensen. That runs November 3-11, 2023.

Of course Ballet West will be back with The Nutcracker from December 8-27, 2023.

Swan Lake is a must-see for ballet lovers. It will be on the stage from February 9-17, 2024.

In April of 2024, the company presents Love and War, a triple bill of groundbreaking and astonishing works.

In addition to these performances, the popular Family Classics Series will return with Beauty and The Beast.

The Choreographic Festival returns in June, 2024.

Fans are encouraged to subscribe now or renew their season subscriptions to get the best available seats.

For more information please visit balletwest.org.