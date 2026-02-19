This mobile state-of-the-art clinic specializes in hydrostatic weighing

Utah has a highly active population of hikers, skiers, cyclists, CrossFitters and runners and many are tired of the scale not matching their efforts.

Body Fat Test is a state-of-the-art mobile clinic specializing in body composition analysis through hydrostatic weighing which has gold-standard accuracy trusted in sports science and medical settings.

It's ideal for active lifestyles because it shows muscle gain vs. fat loss and serves as a valuable tool for setting fitness goals and tracking progress beyond what a traditional scale reveals.

Jenny Hardman gave it a try to track her own fitness goals.

