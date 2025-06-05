This mom-owned business can keep your kids' car seat clean and save you time

Bubbly Car Set Cleaning Co. is a mom-owned business that saves other moms time by keeping car seats clean.

Founder Sarah Fotu, and co-founder Kaylee Matua, say safety is their #1 priority. They are CPSTs (Child Passenger Safety Technicians).

In becoming certified, they learned and then were tested on the do's and dont's of cleaning car seats. In addition they've spent hours and hours on research and meeting with industry experts on safe cleaning practices.

They will pick up your car seat in the evening when you don't need it, right off your porch and then deliver it back to you in the morning.

When it's returned you'll notice it sparkling clean, and topped with a signature bow!

Bubbly also offers stay-at-home moms the chance to join the team and earn a little extra income.

Each month Bubble selects one deserving mother to receive a complimentary car seat cleaning service.

The initiative is designed to support and uplift moms, whether they are nominated by friends, family, or choose to nominate themselves!

You can schedule a cleaning here, and find more information at bubblycleans.com and on Instagram @bubblycarseatcleaningco.

