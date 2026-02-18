This month and next, you can see "She Kills Monsters" on stage in Salt Lake City

“It will slash and shapeshift its way into your heart.” So says The New York Times about "She Kills Monsters" by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen.

This month and next, you can see the show in downtown Salt Lake City, brought to you by MadKing Productions.

We talked to co-founders of MadKing, Carleigh and James Naylor about the play which James is also directing.

They the board game "Dungeons & Dragons" is a major theme of the play so "nerds" will enjoy it.

There are two casts for "She Kills Monsters" and they are rehearsing completely separately, meaning you see a different show depending on which night you attend.

You can see it from February 19 to March 8, 2026 at MadKing's Fellowship Theater at the Gateway in Salt Lake City.

