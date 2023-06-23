This month's Hometown Hero award goes to Firefighter Capt. Paul Eddington

Each month we spotlight people in our community who are making a difference and honor them as our Hometown Hero!

This month the award goes to Firefighter Capt. Paul Eddington from the Pleasant Grove Fire Department.

Paul is known to go above and beyond in helping others.

Over the winter Paul took time to shovel driveways of the patients Pleasant Grove Fire Department transported to the hospital.

He also regularly donates his personal money to assist the crew with training.

Karl Tobler and Kati Tobler Bryant from Mattress Warehouse Utah joined Jenny Hardman to present Captain Paul with a $500 Visa gift card.

If you know a hero in your hometown, we want to hear from you. Nominate them on our website at fox13now.com/contests.