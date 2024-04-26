This Mother's Day Brunch always sells out, but there are some reservations still available

Snowbasin is hosting their annual Mother's Day Brunch Buffet on Saturday, May 11, 2024 and Sunday, May 12, 2024.

It takes place in Earl's Lodge, a stunning mountainside setting located at the base of the mountain. Built prior to the 2002 Olympics from wood and stone, it features gold Italian chandeliers, cozy fireplaces and scene comparable a castle.

There are live food stations including omelets, waffles, and an ice cream station plus freshly carved prime rib, seafood, local charcuterie, lamb and more.

This event always sells out, but reservations are still available. Visit Snowbasin.com to book today.

The cost is $89 for teens and adults ages 13+, $34 for youth ages 5-12, free for children 4 and under.

Get your reservations at snowbasin.com or by calling 801-620-1000.

