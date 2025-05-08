This Mother's Day weekend, take your celebration to the mountains—Snowbasin Resort is

serving up a gourmet brunch buffet with stunning mountain views.

The brunch takes place at Earl's Lodge and features an elevated menu, including freshly carved prime rib, blackened salmon, locally sourced charcuterie, made-to-order omelets and waffles, and an over-the-top artisan dessert station, complete with ice cream sandwich creations.

New this year: Guests can choose to celebrate on Saturday or Sunday—making it easier for families to plan around busy schedules.

It's not just delicious—it's an experience.

You're dining in a stunning mountain lodge with beautiful chandeliers, large windows, and snow-capped peaks just outside.

Executive Chef Ben Little and Chef Schyler Johnson joined us with a sample dish from the buffet: Spinach and Mushroom Stuffed Chicken Ballotine with Sauce Supreme.

Reservations are highly recommended—this event sells out fast each year.

For those who can't get enough, Snowbasin's Mountain-top Brunch Buffet returns this

summer—ride Needles gondola to a sky-high brunch with unbeatable views and flavors.

All event details and reservations are available at snowbasin.com/events.

