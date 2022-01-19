This movie just won 5 awards at Utah Film Festival

'Rite of the Shaman' premiered at Utah Film Festival and brought home five awards: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Music Score and Best Supporting Actress.

The movie was made by Zepstone Media, an internationally award-winning local film company based in Salt Lake City.

'Rite of the Shaman' is their second feature film and is about a mute high school boy who is taking care of his fatally ill mother when he discovers his true calling.

It was inspired by Alicia Farmer's son, who beat cancer. Alicia is the founder and CEO of Zepstone Media.

You'll be able to see 'Rite of the Shaman' in theaters around Utah soon. Check zepstonemedia.com for information on that and future projects.