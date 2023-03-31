Watch Now
This new book invites readers to rise about life's challenges

Jason Wright's "Rise Today"
We talk with author Jason F. Wright who is in town for a book signing.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 16:14:47-04

From the New York Times bestselling author of Christmas Jars, which has sold more than half a million copies and was made into an award-winning movie in 2020 comes the new book, Rise Today.

Author Jason F. Wright invites readers to rise above life's challenges with a message of hope.

He offers specific counsel and advice he's learned through personally striving to live a Christ-centered life and through worshipping with many different congregations together in churches across the United States.

Jason has been a guest preacher at many churches throughout the country, sharing motivational and inspiring messages.

He has also done outreach to people temporarily without housing or in financial difficulties.

You can get a signed copy of Rise Today at an event on Friday, March 31, at 5:00p.m. at Deseret Book in Layton (754 North Main Street).

For more information please visit jasonfwright.com.

