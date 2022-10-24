This new book is a perfect read for the Halloween season

Jenna Evans Welch is the author of New York Times Bestselling Love & Series (Love & Gelato, Love & Luck, Love & Olives).

Love & Gelato was made into a Netflix movie this summer and it was #2 in the world for Netflix the week it came out.

Jenna recently had her fourth novel come out and it's a perfect read for fall and the Halloween season.

Spells for Lost Things is a witchy contemporary romance, set in Salem Massachusetts.

The story follows two main characters. Mason has been in and out of foster care for the past 10 years, and he has recently been placed with a family in Salem, MA. Willow struggles to feel like she fits in anywhere, and she learns her mother has a secret history in Salem that involves a family curse. The two of them collide in Salem and work together to figure out the mystery of Willow's family.

Publisher's Weekly gave it a starred review "Welch utilizes an extraordinary sense of place, a highly magical story line, and the healing power of love - both familial and romantic - to great effect."

Readers have been calling it "Practical Magic" for teens.

You can buy Spells for Lost Things anywhere books are sold.

For more information please visit jennaevanswelch.com.