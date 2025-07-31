This new cookbook is a toolkit with amazing high-protein recipes (including dessert)

Founded by mom of six, Alex Robrtson, Savorygains blends culinary skills and knowledge with fitness.

It's a recipe book filled with high-protein recipes for a lifestyle that's sustainable and it got started almost by accident.

Alex's friend and fitness cheerleader, Amy Williams, who is also a mom of six, was injured.

"I made dinner for her and her family. We didn't know each other very well at the time. Afterward, she asked if I was a chef because she loved the meal. From that point on, she kept saying, 'People need food like this.' Her exact words were: 'People need this'. That's when she started collaborating with me," says Alex.

Together, Alex and Amy say you shouldn't have to choose between fuel or flavor, you can have both.

In Savorygains you'll find things like chipotle dressing, green peppercorn parmesan dressing, queso cheese sauce, spinach emulsion and fire-roasted red pepper sauce that Alex put her own spin on to make high-protein.

Even her ranch dressing is high-protein with almost zero fat.

Alex even cracked the code on high-protein cookie dough, and she's sharing the recipe with us!

Ingredients

5 tbsp Butter, sweet cream, unsalted

3 tbsp Magic Baker Splenda

2 tsp sugar free vanilla pudding mix

1-2 tsp vanilla extract

2 squeezes vanilla sweet drops

1 cup (100g) vanilla protein powder

(Premier Protein Powder)

1⁄3 cup Fairlife milk

1/2 cup King Arthur’s keto Blend

Wheat flour (or fit flour)

32 milk chocolate chips (4 per portion)

Directions

1. Whip butter, use whisk attachment, until it gets a little fluffier, stop a few times to

scrape sides and bottom, then add Swerve white and keep whipping until creamed, 2-3 min.

2. Add 2 tsp pudding mix, the vanilla, and mix until well combined. scrape and mix.

3.Add the vanilla protein powder and mix, it will look sandy. Scrape down the sides of

the bowl as needed. Then add the flour and mix. The dough will still look sandy.

4.Remove whip attachment and use the paddle and add milk and mix. The dough

should start to come together, to form a ball.

5.Divide the dough into 8 equal balls (42g each) and add 4 chocolate chips in each.

6.Eat right away or chill the dough.

Alex and Amy will be at FitCon selling books and other merch. You can also pre-order the cookbook at savorygains.com or through the link in the Instagram bio @savorygains.