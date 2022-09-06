This new cookbook is filled with over 100 budget and family-friendly recipes

In her debut cookbook, Whole Food for Your Family: Simple Budget-Friendly Meals, Autumn Michaelis serves up winning dishes like Hash Brown Waffles, Pineapple Whip, Garlic Steak Bites and Budget Beef Stew.

For those trying to manage inflation and increasing grocery bills, more than half of the recipes in the book can be made for less than $2 a serving.

The book features an inspired collection of more than 100 budget and family-friendly dairy-free, and gluten-free recipes fully endorsed by Whole30.

Autumn is also a Whole30 Coach and the creator of the popular cooking website Whole Food for 7.

Whole30 is the leading nutritional reset protocol, where you eliminate the most common dietary sensitivities like sugar, alcohol, grains, and dairy for 30 days and then begin to thoughtfully reintroduce them into your diet to see how they affect you and your body.

If you're interested in trying a Whole30 for yourself, this is a great time of year to do it. Autumn says they just kicked off their September Global Whole301 This is an annual tradition where Whole30'ers are supported daily via digital, social and community events for the entire month by a team of Whole30 experts.

Autumn is going to be at Cottage Charm, 9317 South 700 East in Sandy on Tuesday, September 7 at 6:39 p.m. to speak about her book and share a Whole30-approved meal from Vessel Kitchen.

You can find Autumn on Instagram at @wholefoodfor7 and order her book at wholefoodfor7.com.

Autumn also shared a recipe for Hash Brown or Cauliflower Waffles

Serves 4

3 cups store-bought frozen shredded hash browns or frozen riced cauliflower (or a mixture of both)

3 large eggs

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup tapioca or arrowroot flour

1 teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon onion powder

Optional: Salsa, dairy-free sour cream, ketchup, or sauce of choice, for topping

1 Preheat a nonstick waffle iron.

2 In a medium bowl, combine the hash browns, cauliflower, or a mixture of both. Add the eggs, oil, flour, garlic salt, and onion powder. Stir until the mixture is well combined.

3 Fill the preheated waffle iron with the batter; the exact amount will vary based on the size of your waffle iron. Keep in mind that this batter doesn’t rise or spread as much as regular waffle batter does, so you will probably need more batter than normal. In my 7-inch Belgian waffle iron, I use 1½ packed cups. If your batter is cauliflower only, really pack the cups so your waffles hold together. If your waffles are sticking, spray your waffle iron with cooking spray before making the next batch.

4 Close the waffle iron and cook until the waffle is crispy or your waffle maker indicates they are done.

Timing will vary by iron.

5 Top with salsa, dairy-free sour cream, ketchup, or your sauce of choice and enjoy hot.

Leftover waffles can be frozen in a single layer then stored in a sealed container in the freezer for up to 3 months. Reheat the frozen waffles in a waffle iron, microwave, oven, or air fryer.

◤ Note: Don’t have a waffle iron? These can also be made into fritters. Combine the ingredients as directed below. In a medium saucepan, heat ¼ inch coconut or avocado oil over medium-high heat. Once oil is hot, scoop ¼ cup of mixture per fritter into pan. Flatten each fritter as it cooks in the pan so they

crisp nicely and cook through. Cook until golden brown, or 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and cook 3 to 4 minutes more.

From Whole Food for Your Family by Autumn Michaelis. Copyright © 2022 by Autumn Michaelis.

Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

