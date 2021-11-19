Watch
This new listing includes solar panels that will be paid off at closing for the new owners.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 15:42:25-05

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, Chris Hoffman from the UVO Group told us about a new listing in Layton.

And there's a bonus - the property includes solar panels that will be paid off at closing for the new owners.

The home is at 1463 North Celia Way, Layton, Utah 84041 and is listed at $409,900.

In addition to solar panels, the home has brand new windows and newly-serviced A/C.

The property has a detached workshop/ garage with a capacity to store up to four vehicles. The garage also has built-in floor drains.

You can reach agent is Logan Sorensen at 801.819.6709 or by emailing Logan@uvorealestate.com.

For more information on this listing or others visit Utahforsalehomes.com.

