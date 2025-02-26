This new technology could help your city warn you about a critical incident.

OutiFi is a software platform that's designed to help small cities communicate with their residents during critical city incidents like power outages, water leaks, snow removal, etc.

Justin Johnson, the co-founder of OutiFi, says he and his business partner created it because most small cities don't have a great way to communicate with their residents.

He says, "Many of our clients have medical residents that require oxygen tanks to sleep at night…and if their power goes out in the middle of the night, it can be pretty scary."

One of the cities they are working with has begun implementing the texting feature (which just allows residents to text in about power outages) and their call volumes have been cut in half.

This makes it easier on the power team to focus on fixing the outage instead of taking phone call after phone call.

There are other systems out there that can do this, but Justin tells us they're usually too expensive for smaller cities, and they're antiquated and old fashioned and take a ton of time to implement.

"My partner and Co-Founder is the Power Director at one of the fastest growing cities in Utah. When he first became the power director he faced constant challenges trying to keep his community informed. After spending 3 years, $300,000 in implementation fee's and piecing together 4 different software solutions ot make it all work.. he knew there was a better way. So OutiFi was born."

You can learn more at outifi.com.

