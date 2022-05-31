This new time lapse video shows how hard candy becomes freeze dried

Melissa and Chris Nehring invested in a freeze dry machine for their own personal emergency preparedness due to COVID.

They love the outdoors and starting packing their own treats for their kids in backpacks.

They loved the freeze dried treats so much, they decided to branch out to sell them and Base Camp Treats were born.

They explained the treats are first frozen in a pressurized chamber to approximately -40 degrees and then gradually they rise to a temperature of 145 degrees.

That process makes them have unique textures and the flavor is more powerful because it is not diluted with its natural water.

Every month Base Camp Treats rotates the menu for unique treats. This month they are focusing on the best treats for hiking and being outside.

They are offering freeze dried ice cream sandwiches and trail mix which includes strawberries, bananas, chocolate candied caramels and marshmallows.

They also have their Sherpa Fuel which is freeze dried corn, bell peppers and onions.

You can find Base Camp Treats at the Ogden Farmers Market every Saturday and other events near you.

Use code "FOX20" to receive 20 percent off your online order at basecamptreats.com.

Be sure to also follow them on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok.

