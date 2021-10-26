This new whiskey made in Utah is like a liquid candy bar

Julius Vazquez combines two of his favorite things — grilling and good whiskey!

He returned to the show today with JP Bernier from Hammer Spring Distillery, right here in Utah.

They have a new Hammer Spring Bourbon coming out that Julius says is a "liquid Snickers" bar with caramel nuttiness, nutmeg milk chocolate and the hint of cherry.

JP says the batch is small, less than 100 bottles, so get yours right away!

It pairs great with beef ribs and Deathly Old Fashion Cocktail.

Prep Low Ball glass with cherry wood smoke

Let it sit in until mix is ready

Old fashion recipe:

2oz of Hammer Spring Bourbon

1/2 of Hammer Spring Whiskey Syrup

1 fresh squeezed tangerine

1/2 cup of Club soda

Splash of Cherry juice

You can find more at @whiskeygrillingtime on Facebook and at hammerspring.com.