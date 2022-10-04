This nonprofit is all about women finding their infinite worth

Tiffany Tolbert started the nonprofit organization Her Infinite Worth to help women unlock confidence, peace and freedom in their lies.

Tiffany says, "As women, we are incredible, but so often we are lied to by the world that we aren't enough."

These retreats help dispel that myth and helps remove the burden of expectations that women put on themselves, as well as the expectations that others put on them.

"In creating this organization, we hope to provide a space for women to learn to make decisions for themselves out of love instead of fear," says Tiffany.

The retreat is designed for all women, no matter what background or life situation they are in.

Lori Thompson, a fun mom to 8 boys, recently went on a retreat. As a mom and wife, she's all about her family and helping them. She says this retreat was the "me time" she needed.

The retreats take place in Hawaii and there are some coming up this fall and early 2023.

You can learn more by going to herinfiniteworth.org

