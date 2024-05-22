This on-the-go superfood energy tastes like frosting

Krista Stewart is a former professional gymnast-turned avid adventurer. When she found herself struggling with energy and injuries, she decided to create a more convenient way to get proper nutrition.

She used to take jars and honey and ghee with her, so she knew combining them would make an excellent on-the-go pouch.

Krista says raw honey is a fast-burning fuel source for quick energy, and ghee is a slow-burning fuel source for sustained energy, so they work together to deliver a steady release of energy throughout activity.

So, she started testing recipes and eight months later, she's the founder of Hunghee Ancestral Energy.

It comes in three flavors: The OC, Peanut Butter and Cacao.

The OG is the honey, ghee and salt and tastes like a caramel.

Peanut butter is the OG recipe with organic peanut butter mixed in and tastes like peanut butter frosting.

Cacao is the OG recipe plus organic cacao powder, and tastes like you're eating a brownie.

Krista and her husband make them out of a commercial kitchen, so the best thing to do is order them at HungheeEnergy.com. Use code THEPLACE at checkout for 10 percent off.