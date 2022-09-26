This one-day event is all about warning signs and risk factors of suicide

The Suicide Prevention Conference is an annual event that is forging relationships between the Utah Valley University, community resources, providers, and individuals building a foundation of trust and understanding.

UVU College of Humanities & Social Sciences (CHSS) serves the needs of the community by providing educational opportunities for personal and professional development and facilitating connections to community resources.

Through the single-day conference on October 7, 2022, the college brings people together to exchange ideas and work together to bring awareness to the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

As Utah's rate of death by suicide continues to climb, UVU, along with its community partners, work to bring in speakers and presenters from across the world to speak on awareness strategies, intervention opportunities, potential threats and barriers to treatment, and connections to resources.

Extraordinary Options for Ordinary People is a 501c3 nonprofit organization established specifically for the community to support organizations with CONNECTION to and EDUCATION about mental health resources and support.

This year, conference sessions include support specifically for organizations offering education and resources to Support mental health in the workplace.

Immediately following the conference, An evening of Excellence and Tribute Concert will recognize and honor excellence in mental health support and services being provided right here in our community.

For more information please visit uvu.edu/chss or extraordinaryoptions.org.